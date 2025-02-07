Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Slum Cluster in Rohini Sector 28; Affected 20 Huts

A fire broke out at a slum cluster near Upvan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini, on Friday, February 7. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and no casualties have been reported as of now. The fire spread to 20 huts in the slum and a scrap godown.

On February 3, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC). No casualties were reported in that incident.