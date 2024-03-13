Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Electronics Store on Roshanara Road, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at an electronics shop in Delhi's PS Subzi Madi area on Wednesday, March 13. Three fire tenders were rushed to the scene to douse the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Details of the Incident:

Delhi | An incident of fire was reported in an electronics store on Roshanara Road, PS Subzi Madi, dealing in items like air conditioners, coolers, and geysers. Team of PS Subzi Mandi including the SHO immediately rushed there and residents from neighbouring houses were evacuated… — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Also Read | Greater Noida Fire: Hubge Blaze Erupts at Dhaba in Gau City Due to Short Circuit; Watch Video.

The store, which sells electronics home appliances like air conditioners, coolers, and geysers, is located on Roshanara Road in the National Capital. The team of PS Subzi Mandi, including the SHO, immediately rushed there, and residents from neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further investigation into the incident has been initiated.