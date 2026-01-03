Delhi: Fire Breaks at House in Bhajanpura Area; Firefighting Operations Underway

A fire broke out at a residence in the Bhajanpura police station area of North East Delhi on Saturday morning, January 3. After receiving the information, two emergency response teams from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the scene.

According to fire department officials, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot after the blaze was reported. Firefighters are currently engaged in a dousing operation to bring the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent houses.

A fire broke out in a house in the Bhajanpura police station area of North East Delhi. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway: DFS pic.twitter.com/bf1qk2WxzE — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2026

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and there have been no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the following incident.