Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at BM Gupta Hospital’s Dental Wing in Uttam Nagar

A fire broke out on the second and third floors of the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital, a nursing home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, on Tuesday evening. According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze, which started around 8:00 PM IST, was brought under control after nearly one and a half hours with the deployment of 11 fire tenders.

Also Read | Nashik: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Historic Wada in Panchvati Karanja.

The fire originated in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, which housed accommodations for six nurses, and spread to a portion of the third floor containing medical records. The building comprises a ground floor with a chemist shop, a first floor with offices and an OPD, and the affected upper floors.

#WATCH Delhi: Fire broke out in the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital in Uttam Nagar. Fire tenders are at the spot. The fire has been brought under control. (13.05)



(Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/Oml4BRPJrh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

ADO Janakpuri R.K. Yadav said, "On receiving the information, our vehicles reached here from different stations. The fire has been brought under control. There is no report of any casualties."

Approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members present at the time were safely evacuated. No injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire was declared under control at 9:25 PM IST. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and further details are awaited.