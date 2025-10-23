Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Clothing Factory in Khanpur Extension (VIDEO)

Delhi Fire: A fire broke out at a clothing factory in Khanpur Extension on Thursday, October23, 2025. The blaze was later brought under control by the fire department. According to the reports, four to five fire trucks were deployed to the spot. The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory in Khanpur Extension. The fire was later doused by the fire tenders. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/ju7MtTrvKy — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

The blaze has been completely extinguished and no casualties have been reported.

“There was a clothing factory here where a fire broke out. 4 to 5 fire trucks were present at the scene. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit... The fire has been completely extinguished. There are no casualties,” fire Officer Shravan Lal Meena.