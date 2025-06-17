Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a factory that manufactures safety equipment in the Wazirpur Industrial Area on Tuesday. Five fire tenders were sent to the site to bring the flames under control. According to Fire Officer Devendra, the factory was filled with gloves made from thick fabric similar to denim. These were stacked in various ways across the building, making it difficult for firefighters to access key areas. He said the blaze itself appeared to be small, but the smoke was intense.

“We are facing challenges due to the structure of the factory,” Devendra said. “The exhaust path is blocked and we are not yet able to reach the exact source of the fire completely.”

Efforts to control the fire were ongoing at the time of reporting. No injuries have been reported so far.