Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Market in Gandhi Nagar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2024 12:08 PM2024-02-10T12:08:26+5:302024-02-10T12:08:44+5:30

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, prompting a rapid ...

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, prompting a rapid response from fire tenders. Teams mobilized swiftly to the scene, working diligently to contain and extinguish the flames. Their prompt action aimed to prevent further escalation and mitigate potential damage to the surrounding area.

Efforts are currently underway to bring the situation under control, with authorities coordinating their actions. Their primary focus is on ensuring the safety of the vicinity and minimizing any potential harm caused by the fire.

