Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Market in Gandhi Nagar

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a furniture market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, prompting a rapid response from fire tenders. Teams mobilized swiftly to the scene, working diligently to contain and extinguish the flames. Their prompt action aimed to prevent further escalation and mitigate potential damage to the surrounding area.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a furniture market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/4OHYh5yFwc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

Efforts are currently underway to bring the situation under control, with authorities coordinating their actions. Their primary focus is on ensuring the safety of the vicinity and minimizing any potential harm caused by the fire.