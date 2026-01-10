Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at House in Kalyanpur

A fire broke out in a house located in Delhi's Kalyanpur area on Saturday night, January 10. The incident took place in Trilokpuri Block 7 and was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

DFS fire officer Jayveer said after receiving the information, he and his team reached the spot and tried to douse the blaze, but he couldn't contain it and called the team.

Delhi: A fire broke out in a house in Trilokpuri Block 7, Kalyanpur. Firefighting operations are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/0dMs3Zab9l — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2026

"We got a call that there is a fire in the house, 7 blocks from Lokpuri. When I reached there, the house was on fire. I tried to control the fire, but I couldn't," the DFS fire officer told the news agency IANS.

No reports of injuries and casualties yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.