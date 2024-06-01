Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Kashmiri Gate Metro Police Station; Watch Videos

A fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in Delhi on Friday night. A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:45 am and 12 fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said told to news agency PTI.

He said no one was injured in the incident but a portion of the police station, including the "Malkhana" where case properties are kept, was damaged in the fire.

Visuals From the Fire Site:

The blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half. The cooling operation is underway.