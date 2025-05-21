Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Kotla Seva Nagar Market; Several Shops Gutted (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at otla Seva Nagar market in the National Capital in the early hours of Wednesday, May 21. After receiving the information, approximately eight fire engines are at the spot and working to douse the blaze. As per the Delhi Fire Services officer, they received a distress call at around 4 am today, after which they reached the spot.

Fire officer Manoj Kumar said at least six shops had caught fire and no casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire could be a short circuit. "We received a call at around 4 in the morning. When we reached the spot, we saw that all six shops had caught fire... No casualty has been reported...The fire is under control. 8 fire tenders are present here...The reason for fire is a matter of investigation," said the Delhi Fire officer.

Visuals From Spot

#WATCH | Delhi | A fire broke out at the Kotla Seva Nagar market. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LbOIwc0cZL — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

However, based on the initial investigation, it is suspected that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. According to the fire officer, the fire has now been completely controlled, and relief work is going on. A total of 8 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Due to timely action, there has been no loss of life.