Delhi: Fire breaks out at MHA in North Block

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.

A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am.

Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor