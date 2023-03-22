Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], March 22 : A fire broke out in a restaurant at Khan Market in the national capital, on Wednesday.

A total of 4 fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floors of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported till now.

Further details are awaited.

