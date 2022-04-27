Delhi: Fire breaks out at SDMC scrapyard in Swami nagar, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Swami Nagar district park near Chirag Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

After receiving a call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.

"We received a call around 3:45 am. 12 fire tender was on the operation... around 4:25 it was marked as an A-4 category then it's upgraded to A-6 around 4:55 am. Now the fire is under control and no causality reported. This is the junkyard of the old car," Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Assistant Divisional Officer informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

