Delhi: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Usmanpur, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a waste warehouse in Usmanpur, late on Monday night.

About 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

BS Chauhan, fire station officer said, "Fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident that happened late at night."

Further details into the fire mishap are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor