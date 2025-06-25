Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Factory Near Rithala Metro Station, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in a factory near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service, officials said. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. According to Divisional Fire Officer AK Jaiswal, the factory was engaged in printing on plastic and clothes.

Fire Erupted Near Rithala Metro Station

#WATCH | Delhi | A fire broke out in a factory near the Rithala metro station at 7.25 pm. A total of 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service



"Printing on plastic and clothes is done in this factory. The people here told us that 2-3 people have been taken to the hospital. 15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire is under control, but we cannot enter the second and third floors... When we are able to enter, then we will see if there is any casualty or not."

Firefighting operations are ongoing, and authorities are awaiting access to the upper floors to determine whether there are any casualties. Further details are awaited.