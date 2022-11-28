Delhi: Fire breaks out in footwear manufacturing factory at Lawrence road Industrial area

Published: November 28, 2022

A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Monday, informed fire department officials.

At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

