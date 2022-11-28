Delhi: Fire breaks out in footwear manufacturing factory at Lawrence road Industrial area
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2022 12:54 PM 2022-11-28T12:54:41+5:30 2022-11-28T18:25:07+5:30
A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Monday, informed fire department officials.
At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot.
Further details on the matter are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
