Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj hotel, 10 people rescued, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in a room on the second floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj.

Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel.

"Fire broke out at around 4 am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel," said Delhi Fire Service.

No injuries have been reported so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor