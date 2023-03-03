Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road, no casualties reported

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a fire broke out in slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi on Friday, the Divisional Fire Officer said.

While talking to ANI, AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said, "15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far."

More details are awaited on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor