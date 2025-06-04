Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Slums of Gud Mandi Area Under Model Town

A fire broke out in the slum area of Gud Mandi under Model Town last night, June 4. The Delhi Fire Department received a distress call at around 10.47 PM, after which the fire brigade team arrived at the spot and engaged in a dousing operation. "This call came in around 10:47–10:48 PM. On the roadside, there were some wooden items, likely used for making carts or rickshaws, along with a pile of wooden planks," said fire officer CL Meena.

"Nearby, there was a vehicle, a scooter, a rickshaw and some tires and other materials. When our fire trucks arrived, the fire had spread across the entire area," he further added. As soon as the fire was reported, the people present in the slums ran to save their lives. During this time there was an atmosphere of chaos.

दिल्ली के राजपुर रोड पर झुग्गियों में भीषण आग मौके पर आग बुझाने वाली 12 गाड़ियां पहुंची

60 से ज्यादा आग बुझाने वाली गाड़ियां मौके पर गुड़ मंडी ICICI बैंक के पास हुआ है भीषण हादसा @AtulGargDFSpic.twitter.com/XcNpSaAJIz — Navin Nischal (@nischalnavin2) June 3, 2025

The fire also spread to several shops around the market. After continuing efforts, the firefighters controlled the blaze for two hours. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

The police are gathering information about the case. According to the fire department, at 10:47 p.m., they received information that there was a fire in Gur Mandi near Nanak Piau in Rana Pratap Bagh. As soon as the information was received, 12 vehicles were rushed to the spot as the fire was large.

Locals said the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees. All the household necessities kept in the slums were burned to ashes. Many kiosks were also burnt, causing the goods kept in them to burn.