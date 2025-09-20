Delhi: Fire Broke out at Factory near Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Delhi fire incident: Major fire broke out at a factory located in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Fire tenders reached at the spot following the accident. Fire was brought under control and fortunately no loss of life was reported

Fire Officer Bhimsen told to ANI, "We received a fire call from Gyan Mohalla Gali No.1. When we reached, we saw that the situation was very bad. The QRV reached here with a lot of difficulty because of the narrow lanes here... The fire is under control and there has been no loss of life..."

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a factory located in Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara. Fire tenders are present at the scene. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GvjK1HvAdc — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire Officer Bhimsen says, "We received a fire call from Gyan Mohalla Gali No.1. When we reached, we saw that the situation was very bad. The QRV reached here with a lot of difficulty because of the narrow lanes here... The fire is under control and there has… https://t.co/n29qUayoGapic.twitter.com/gILf8Avr7U — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

Earlier, fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bag on Monday September 15,2025. Following the fire thick smoke engulfed surrounding area. Following the accident total four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brough blaze under control.