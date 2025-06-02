Delhi: Fire Broke Out in 4-5 Jhuggis Due to Cylinder Blast in Wazirpur Industrial Area, One Injured

A significant fire broke out at Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial creating a thick layer of smoke.

Delhi: Fire Broke Out in 4-5 Jhuggis Due to Cylinder Blast in Wazirpur Industrial Area, One Injured

A significant fire broke out at Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial creating a thick layer of smoke. As per the report this fire broke out in in 4-5 jhuggis due to the cylinder blast. Following the accident two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.  

In this blast one woman got injured and was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Delhi fire services  was able to bring fire under control and avoid further damage.

This incident are occurring quite often creating serious concern. on Saturday afternoon a CNG cylinder explosion in Delhi’s Sundar Nagri area which left at least three to four people injured, prompting an emergency response from fire officials.

The incident took place around 4:33 pm at a godown in K-Block, where old CNG cylinders were being stored and repaired. According to police from Nand Nagri station, the blast occurred during a repair operation at the premises located at K-322, Gali No. 6.

