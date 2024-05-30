Delhi Fire Department Receives Record 200+ Emergency Calls In 24 Hours, Highest This Year

The Delhi Fire Department experienced an unprecedented surge in emergency calls on May 29, 2024, marking the highest number of incidents reported in a single day this year. Over 200 calls were logged, reflecting a significant rise in fire-related emergencies across the city. From January 1 to May 26, they received 8,912 fire-related calls, according to the data shared by the DFS on Monday. We received 183 calls fire-related class in 24 hours, ending midnight of May 29, DFS chief Atul Garg said. "This was the highest single-day calls recorded so far in this year."

Several residential areas reported major fires, prompting swift responses from fire services. The increased temperatures and electrical overloads due to excessive use of cooling devices contributed to these incidents.Fire outbreaks in commercial buildings and marketplaces also added to the tally, causing disruptions and necessitating evacuations. Preliminary investigations suggest that soaring temperatures have led to a significant rise in fire-related incidents.We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls per day, this is the highest in the last 10 years... All equipment and manpower are stretched, it's a tough time for the Delhi Fire Department. 12 people including children have so far died in May in Delhi... We are mainly receiving calls from industrial areas related to industry and godowns, and in these areas, it takes more time..." Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Department Director, told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

"If the temperature rises by just 1 degree more, I think the calls will cross 250 per day... We have adopted new technologies. Many of the equipment like drones... are there that the fire department has bought for the first time..." he added. According to a senior fire official, electrical faults are the primary cause of these fires, responsible for 70 percent of the incidents. Garg also emphasised the importance of public awareness and safety, advising against attempting to fight fires independently. On Saturday, t seven newborns died in a massive fire that broke out at a children’s hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi. The owner of the baby care centre, who was absconding since Saturday night, was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday. Notably, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Naveen Chinchi, the proprietor of Baby Care New Born Hospital, under IPC sections 336, 304A, and 34. Investigations are underway to determine if the hospital possessed a fire NOC.

