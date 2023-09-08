Delhi: Fire Dept asks staff not to share pictures of G20 Summit venues on social media

New Delhi, Sep 8 The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an official directive instructing its personnel assigned to G20 Summit duties not to share pictures of the event venues or security passes on social media platforms.

Furthermore, the order, issued on Wednesday, specifies that the security passes should only be utilised at G20 duty locations, and any failure to adhere to these guidelines will be treated as a serious matter.

"All officers/officials deployed for duty in connection with the G20 Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share the photo with anyone through social media," read the order.

"No one should use the security pass elsewhere except G20 duty points. Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action. Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously," the order added.

