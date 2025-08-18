Delhi Fire: Four Dead, One Injured in Blaze at Electronics Store in Raja Garden

Delhi Fire News: Four people died, and one was injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of Mahajan Electronics in Raja Garden, West Delhi, on Monday, August 18, 2025. The victims reportedly included two men and two women. They fell unconscious after inhaling smoke.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said five people were trapped inside when the fire started. All were rescued and taken to hospitals. Four of them died while one remains under treatment.

According to the media reports, police received a call about the fire around 3 p.m. Delhi Fire Services deployed five fire tenders to the site. The fire was brought under control by 4:10 p.m. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.