Delhi Fire Guts 130 Jhuggis in Shahbad Dairy, No Injuries Reported (Watch)

A fire ripped through a slum settlement in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night, destroying around 130 jhuggis (makeshift dwellings), the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported.

The fire call was received at approximately 10 pm, and 15 fire tenders were immediately deployed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control within a few hours, with no casualties or injuries reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Fires in jhuggi settlements are a recurring problem in Delhi, often caused by faulty electrical wiring, open flames for cooking, and the use of flammable materials for construction. The high density of dwellings and narrow lanes further complicate firefighting efforts.