Delhi: Fire in automobile batteries factory, no casualty reported

New Delhi [India], March 24 : A fire broke out in an automobile batteries factory in the Harsh Vihar police station area in Delhi on Thursday, said the police.

The incident happened near Madina Masjid Mandoli in Delhi's Harsh Vihar police station area, informed the police.

"A fire call was received at about 9.23 PM yesterday. 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately", said a fire official.

The firefighters managed to douse the flames within a few hours.

According to the police, no causality was reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

A fire broke out in a restaurant at Khan Market in Delhi on Wednesday. A total of 4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floors of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported till the time of filing this report.

