Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out In Noida's Logix Mall, People Evacuated (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in Noida's Logix Mall, multiple media reports said on Friday afternoon. The mall premises have been evacuated and fire tenders have been rushed to the site. The fire fighting operation is still going on. The source of the fire and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Fire breaks out at Logix Mall, Wave City Centre, Noida. Several fire tenders at the spot.





City Center is the only retail space property of the Noida-based Logix Group. The mall was inaugurated in 2016. The mall is spread across 25,000 sq metres. It was in the news just three years after its inauguration when its water supply was cut off because of mounting dues to the Noida Authority totalling Rs 46 lakh. . According to a report by The Times of India, the fire is likely to have started due to a short circuit. But a detailed investigation will reveal the exact cause of the blaze. The area has been barricaded and the local people have been advised to not enter the premises