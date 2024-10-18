Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Warehouse in Kailashpuri
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 18, 2024 09:00 AM2024-10-18T09:00:47+5:302024-10-18T09:01:14+5:30
A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the Kailashpuri Extension area of Delhi, prompting an immediate response ...
A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in the Kailashpuri Extension area of Delhi, prompting an immediate response from fire services.
Fire tenders are currently on the scene, working diligently to control the blaze. Authorities are yet to provide further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualtiesOpen in app