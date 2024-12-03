Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Johri Pur (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2024 05:40 PM2024-12-03T17:40:12+5:302024-12-03T17:41:11+5:30
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, a massive fire broke out at a factory located in northeast Delhi's Johri Pur area on Tuesday, December 3.
A call regarding the fire was received around noon and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control in an operation that lasted an hour and a half.
He added that there is no report of anyone being injured as of now, and a cooling operation is underway. Police said they suspect an electrical short-circuit caused the fire.