Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals

A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Narela industrial area in Delhi on Wednesday, July 24. No one was injured in the blaze.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 6.34 am at a factory in Narela. We have rushed 25 fire vehicles to the spot. Process of dousing flames is still going on," officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Visuals From Fire Site

#WATCH | A huge fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area. Fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/92HrY0Jnl0 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames, they added. Further details are awaited.