Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2024 09:46 AM2024-07-24T09:46:02+5:302024-07-24T09:46:41+5:30

A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Narela industrial area in Delhi on Wednesday, July ...

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Granules Factory in Narela Industrial Area; See Visuals

A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Narela industrial area in Delhi on Wednesday, July 24. No one was injured in the blaze.

"We received a call regarding a fire at 6.34 am at a factory in Narela. We have rushed 25 fire vehicles to the spot. Process of dousing flames is still going on," officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. 

Visuals From Fire Site

Fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames, they added. Further details are awaited.

Open in app
Tags :Delhi FireDelhi Fire ServicedelhiNarelaFactory Fire