Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Popular Gulati Restaurant Near India Gate (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 17, 2024 10:28 AM2024-07-17T10:28:42+5:302024-07-17T10:29:59+5:30
A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early ...
A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.
No was was injured in the incident, they said. The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.
Fire at Gulati Restaurant in Delhi
Two incidents of fire— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) July 17, 2024
In the first incident a fire broke out at the seating theatre of Gulati Restaurant, Bikaner House, Pandara Market, India Gate
Fire was in domestic articles
No one was hurt in the incident
In the second incident, fire broke out at a factory in Narela… pic.twitter.com/TycmBzAXWI
Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said. Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.Open in app