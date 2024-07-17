Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Popular Gulati Restaurant Near India Gate (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.



No was was injured in the incident, they said. The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Fire at Gulati Restaurant in Delhi

Two incidents of fire



In the first incident a fire broke out at the seating theatre of Gulati Restaurant, Bikaner House, Pandara Market, India Gate



Fire was in domestic articles

No one was hurt in the incident



In the second incident, fire broke out at a factory in Narela… pic.twitter.com/TycmBzAXWI — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) July 17, 2024

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said. Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire. A probe is underway.