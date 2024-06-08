Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Restaurant in Shaheen Bagh, Visuals Surface

Shaheen Bagh Fire Video: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The fire department received a call at 5:44 p.m. reporting a blaze in electrical wires outside a restaurant located on Shaheen Bagh's 40 Foota Road. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread into the restaurant.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to the scene, and firefighters are currently battling the blaze. No injuries have been reported as of this time. The cause of the electrical fire is still under investigation.