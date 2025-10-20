Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire News: A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area on Monday, October 20, 2025. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the flames. A video of the fire was shared by news agency ANI, showing thick black smoke rising from the structure.

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Narela DSIIDC factory in Outer Delhi, earlier today. Sixteen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/P4JDy9Yair — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Further details about casualties or damage are awaited.

This comes days after another fire at a cardboard manufacturing unit in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela.

"Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled," fire officer S.K. Dua said.