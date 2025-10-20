Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 20, 2025 20:01 IST2025-10-20T20:01:03+5:302025-10-20T20:01:39+5:30

Delhi Fire News: A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area on ...

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire News: A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area on Monday, October 20, 2025. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the flames. A video of the fire was shared by news agency ANI, showing thick black smoke rising from the structure.

Further details about casualties or damage are awaited.

This comes days after another fire at a cardboard manufacturing unit in Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela. 

"Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled," fire officer S.K. Dua said.

