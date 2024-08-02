Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Wazirabad Police Station Malkhana, Dozens of Vehicles Destroyed (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Malkhana of the Wazirabad police station on Friday. The blaze, which started around 3 p.m., was brought under control by fire brigade teams after an hour of intense effort. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, which produced towering flames and thick black smoke.

VIDEO | Delhi: A fire broke out at a police training centre in Wazirabad earlier today; several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Details awaited.



No injuries have been reported, but dozens of vehicles stored in the malkhana were reduced to ashes. A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the extent of the damage.

Nearby residents expressed panic as the fire raged, with a large crowd forming outside the police station. Many locals reported it as the largest fire they had ever seen. The dense smoke made it difficult for people to breathe. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department.