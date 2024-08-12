Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Badli Industrial Area; 8 Fire Tenders at Spot
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 12, 2024 09:17 AM2024-08-12T09:17:39+5:302024-08-12T09:17:43+5:30
A missive fire broke out in factory located at Badli Industrial Area in Delhi in early hours on Monday, August 12. After receiving the information, at least eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse fire.
According to the news agency ANI report, fire has been brought under control, local police also present in a rescue operation. As per now, no reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.