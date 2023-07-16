Delhi Fire Service rescues 10 stuck in lift in South Extension club

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Ten people trapped inside a lift in a South Extension club were rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel on Sunday, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service recieved the call around 5:42 am today about the incident at Code Club near the South Extension Metro Station, a DFS offcial said.

On receiving the call, the Delhi Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued them safely.

The reason behind the incident is not clear yet. Further details are awaited.

