Delhi Fire Tragedy: Brother–Sister Duo Among Four Killed in Sangam Vihar Footwear Shop Blaze

Four people, including a brother–sister duo, died and a woman was injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building in south Delhi’s Tigri Extension/Sangam Vihar area on Saturday evening, officials said. Three people were found dead at the spot, officials said. Two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, where one of them later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Satender alias Jimmy (38), the owner of the building, and his sister Anita (38/40). The injured woman has been identified as Mamta (40), who sustained 25 per cent burn injuries. According to police, a PCR call about the blaze was received at 6.24 pm, and police personnel rushed to the spot.Fire officials said they received a call at 6.27 pm about a fire in household items, after which four fire tenders were sent to the location at Mangal Bazar Road, Sangam Vihar, near Poonam Sweets.

Upon arrival, police and fire officials found the entire building engulfed in flames. A senior police officer said, “A PCR call was received regarding a fire at Block B, Tigri Extension. Police staff reached the spot and found a four-storey building engulfed in a massive fire originating from the ground-floor footwear shop.” It is suspected that the blaze started from the footwear shop before spreading upward. The fire was brought under control around 7.55 pm.Crime and forensic teams were called in to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. “Crime and forensic teams were called for detailed examination. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.