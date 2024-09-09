Delhi Firing: Four Men Open Fire Outside Night Club in Seemapuri, One Arrested; Video Goes Viral

A 30-year-old man was arrested after four men allegedly opened fire outside a nightclub in Delhi's Shahdara. At 12.59 am on Saturday, police received a call about a firing outside Kanch Club in the Jhilmil industrial area.

A team from Seemapuri police station reached the spot and found two live cartridges and eight empty shells on the road outside the club. There were two bullet marks on the door of the club.

CCTV Video of Night Club Goes Viral

CCTV footage from a pub in the Seemapuri area of Delhi on 5th September.



These kinds of activities are becoming more frequent because people know they can get away with minimal punishment, thanks to our compromised law and order situation. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2SQSbGL9G1 — Sann (@san_x_m) September 8, 2024

According to the complaint lodged by the club's bouncer, four men arrived at the club around 11.45 pm on Friday. Two of them aimed their guns and shot at him. The accused then fled towards Vivek Vihar.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, and one Shahrukh was arrested. Two more accused have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them.