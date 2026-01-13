Delhi Firing: Gunshots Fired at Influencer Rohit Khatri’s Gym in Paschim Vihar; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Firing was reported at social media influencer Rohit Khatri's gym RK fitness in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, January 13, according to the news agency IANS. Randeep Malik, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post. The post names gym owner Rohit Khatri and threatens him with dire consequences for ignoring phone calls, as per NDTV Hindi report.

The post states: “Today, firing took place at a gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. I, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA) planned this firing. I had called him, but he ignored it, so I had to do this. If you don’t pick up the phone next time, I will wipe you off from the earth.”

It further reads: “Right at the gate of your gym, just like Nadir Shah was picked up. Someone else will use your phone.” The post adds, “Those who are enemies of Lawrence Bhai will remain enemies for life, until death. I am alive for my brother. I believe in action, not words.”

The post also mentions the names of the Jitendra Gogi Mann group, Hashim Baba group, and Kala Rana group. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the authenticity of the social media post is currently being verified.