Delhi Firing Incident: Man Killed in Shooting at Burger King Outlet in Rajouri Garden

A man was killed in a late-night shooting at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police said on Tuesday. According to authorities, local police and a crime team were dispatched to the scene to commence an investigation. The assailants have not yet been identified, a senior police official said. CCTV footage from the location is currently under analysis.

#WATCH | Delhi | An incident of the firing has been reported in Burger King, Rajouri Garden. One person has died in the incident. Police and the Crime Team are on the spot. Teams have been formed to gather information and check CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway:… pic.twitter.com/RW6ospemQ5 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Officials said that two groups had convened at the establishment on Tuesday evening, leading to a dispute. "A fight broke out between them. Individuals in both groups were armed and shots were fired by both sides," a source said. Approximately 15 shots were discharged during the altercation.

DCP West Vichitra Veer stated, "Rajouri Garden PS received a call at around 9:45 pm regarding a shooting incident at a Burger King outlet. Officials promptly arrived at the scene. According to initial reports, more than 10 rounds were fired. One person has died in the incident. We are working to identify the victim. Further investigation is ongoing."

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP West Vichitra Veer says, "Rajouri Garden PS received a call at around 9.45 pm that an incident of firing took place at a Burger King outlet. The officials immediately reached the spot. As per the preliminary information, more than 10 rounds were fired. One… https://t.co/y0CFN9aqQppic.twitter.com/UZD4RF11mf — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

Authorities continue to probe the incident.