Delhi: Four bodies recovered from debris of building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony

At least four dead bodies have been recovered from under the debris of the old building that collapsed at JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana collapsed on Friday.

"Four dead bodies recovered from under the debris after an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony," Delhi Police said.

The search operation is still underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor