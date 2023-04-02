Delhi: Four persons nabbed for stabbing in Anand Parbat area, one died and three injured

New Delhi [India], April 2 : One person was killed and three others were badly injured in a stabbing at Delhi's Anand Parbat on Saturday, police said.

On April 1, at around 8:30 PM, two PCR calls were received regarding a quarrel and stabbing at Prem Nagar in Anand Parbat, they said.

Four accused have been apprehended and further investigation is in progress. All the accused persons are residents of the same street of Premnagar. And, the motive of the crime seems to be revenge for the previous confrontation, police said.

On enquiry, it was revealed that four persons Karan (22), Deepak (40), Pravesh (22) and Meenu (4) sustained injuries and taken to Sardar Patel Hospital.

One of the injured Karan was referred to BLK Hospital, where he was declared dead and other injured persons were also referred to RML Hospital. The deceased was working as a delivery boy with Blinkit.

Further enquiry revealed that on Saturday, an altercation took place between the complainant party and the accused on a petty issue, but the same was resolved through the intervention of locals, police said.

On the statement of injured Pravesh, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Anand Parbat police station.

