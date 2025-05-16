Delhi: Four-Storey Building Tilts in Shahdara; Authorities Issue Notice to Vacate

A four-storey building in the Bihari Colony in east Delhi's Shahdara tilted on Thursday, prompting authorities to issue notice to vacate it and other adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure. Visuals from the spot showed wooden poles being used to temporarily support the leaning structure.

A team of police from the Farsh Bazar police station has been deployed near the structure to keep an eye. "We are requesting everyone to stay away from the area. Officials from the MCD are checking the structure and also pasted notice to vacate the building," a senior police officer said.

Building Tilts in Delhi

Delhi: A four-storey building in Shahdara's Bihari Colony has dangerously tilted, prompting authorities to issue evacuation notices for it and two nearby buildings. Wooden supports have been installed as a temporary measure. Locals fear an imminent collapse. The Municipal… pic.twitter.com/NDVlugviLW — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

A local said, "If the building has already tilted, it should either be sealed off, blocked, or demolished as soon as possible. The MCD must take swift action; otherwise, it will cause serious trouble for local residents."

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is actively inspecting buildings, especially those that are five to six stories tall, or in a dilapidated and tilted condition, posing a collapse risk. In this effort, a four-storey building in Bihari Colony, which had slightly tilted, was evacuated last night as a precaution. Engineers are currently inspecting it, and it is likely to be sealed and demolished. Surrounding buildings have also been issued notices to evacuate due to the potential danger if the tilted building collapses," said Chairman of the Standing Committee, Shahdara South Zone MCD, Sandeep Kapoor.