Delhi: Four youths nabbed with illegal weapons, robbery bid foiled

New Delhi, Sep 5 What began as a plan to celebrate a friend's birthday in style took a dangerous twist for four youths in Delhi.

The four friends in Dwarka had planned to party at a luxurious hotel, for which they acquired illegal weapons and ammunition with the intention to loot a local grocery store. However, their robbery bid was foiled by the police even before they could execute the plan.

The accused have been identified as Sunni (25), a native of Madhya Pradesh, Vishal, and two other youths both named Ravi, all aged 19 and hailing from Haryana. They had three contry-made pistols and five bullets in their possession when they were nabbed by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan, had tasked the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) with conducting regular surveillance on members of different gangs active in the district and adjoining areas.

“The AATS was instructed not only to focus on crime detection, but also to proactively prevent crimes through intensive patrolling and checks to deter any criminal activity,” the DCP said.

On September 2, the team was patrolling in the Nankhedi border area when they intercepted four persons on bikes sans registration plates.

“During their frisking, the police found three country-made pistols and five live cartridges in their possession following which they were arrested.” the DCP said.

Upon further interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to Badu Sarai village on the instructions of a person named Bhola, with the intention of committing a robbery at a grocery store.

“Bhola had provided them the weapons to execute the robbery plan. They also wanted to celebrate the birthday of one the two Ravis at a big hotel. Efforts are being made to apprehend Bhola,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor