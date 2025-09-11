Delhi Fraud News: Man Poses As Army Officer Dupes Doctor Of Rs 6 Lakh, Arrested

Delhi: Young man has been arrested by police for allegedly duping senior doctor at hospital for Rs 6.69 lakh. Accused posed as an army officer seeking medical consultations for defence personnel, said police on Thursday. According to information, accused identified as Jalaluddin alias Jallu is from Rajasthan's Alwar and has at least seven cases of seven cases of cheating and forgery registered against him.

PTI reported, accused made video calls with pre-recorded visuals of defence personnel to win the victim's trust. Then victims were convinced to transfer funds, which were then diverted to settle the accused's personal liabilities. Doctor from Apollo Hospital said in a statement that, "The doctor from Apollo Hospital had received a call on August 30 from a man introducing himself as an Army official," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.

A man allegedly defrauded a complainant of Rs 6.69 lakh by falsely promising medical consultations for 25 Army personnel at Rs 1,500 each. The accused allegedly used Rs 6 lakh to repay a car loan and Rs 70,000 for credit card dues. Police recovered a car bought with the stolen funds, three mobile phones, and Rs 70,000 frozen in a fixed deposit related to credit card settlement. The recovered phones were linked to 26 other complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Investigators traced the accused to Khairthal, Alwar, Rajasthan, through technical analysis of digital footprints and call records. A team was dispatched, and the accused was located through further technical analysis and surveillance.