Delhi freezes under severe cold wave; dense fog disrupts flights, train services

New Delhi, Jan 5 Delhi is experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperature dropping to 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Adding to the frigid conditions, brisk winds blowing at 16 km/h have intensified the cold, leaving residents struggling to stay warm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for dense fog during the morning hours, warning of reduced visibility across the city. Smog and shallow fog are expected to linger into the evening and night, further affecting air quality and visibility.

The dense fog disrupted daily life in the national capital, particularly for commuters. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were hit hard, with delays reported for aircraft not equipped with advanced CAT III navigation systems.

While the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reassured travellers that landings and takeoffs were ongoing, it cautioned that non-CAT III-compliant flights might face delays. DIAL advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules.

Railway services were also severely impacted. At New Delhi Railway Station, numerous trains reported significant delays due to near-zero visibility. Meanwhile, road traffic across the city moved at a sluggish pace, as drivers braved the hazardous foggy conditions. Motorists navigated through the thick blanket of fog with extreme caution, but congestion was inevitable in several parts of the capital.

The city witnessed unprecedented weather conditions on Saturday, when visibility plunged to zero for an extended nine-hour period, marking the longest stretch of such dense fog this winter season. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected during the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, meteorologists anticipate a fresh Western Disturbance between January 10 and 12, which could bring light rainfall to northwest India, including Delhi. This potential precipitation may offer some relief from the persistent smog but is unlikely to significantly raise temperatures.

As Delhi grapples with this harsh weather, residents are advised to stay warm and cautious while travelling, especially during early mornings and late evenings when fog and cold are at their peak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor