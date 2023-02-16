Delhi Fridge Murder: Accused Sahil deleted WhatsApp chats including other data from Nikki Yadav's phone

A 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable. The accused, Sahil Gehlot, has revealed that he drove around with his lover Nikki Yadav for hours on the night of February 9.

He then killed her in a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat, in the heart of the national capital, between 8.30-9 am the following day, reported news agency ANI citing sources privy to the investigation

Sahil also reportedly admitted to deleting all data including WhatsApp chats between them on Nikki’s phone. He made the revelations interrogation by Delhi Police, which is attempting to build a strong case against the accused by gathering evidence including CCTVs, technical evidence along with forensic examination.

According to the police, Sahil told police during the investigation that Nikki got to know about his wedding scheduled on February 10, which he had kept a secret. An argument ensued between the duo in which Sahil allegedly strangled Nikki with a data cable kept in his car. He later dumped her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba. The car used in the commission of crime has been seized by the police.

After murdering Nikki Yadav, a resident of Khedi Khummar village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, Sahil Gehlot had remarried. Sahil killed Nikki on the night of 9th February and came to the village on 10th February and married another girl ritually.