Delhi: Gangster nabbed for robbing SUV at gunpoint

New Delhi, Nov 4 A 24-year-old man, member of Prince Tewatia gang, has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Toyota Fortuner car at gunpoint from Delhi Cantonment area last week in the wee hours of Saturday. Police said that they are also conducting raids to nab two of his two associates who were involved in the crime, and are on the run.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh, a resident of JJ Colony in Khanpur. Police said that he recently came out from jail on one-month parole, and had to surrender on October 27.

On Saturday morning, Rahul (35), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh had called Delhi Cantonment police station and reported that after dropping his employer at IGI airport, he was on his way back to Meerut, when three men on a bike robbed his SUV at gunpoint after he stopped his car near RTR Flyover at Mini 24x7 Outlet.

They also fired from their pistol and ran away, with the Fortuner car.

The entire incident, which occurred on Friday, was captured on the CCTVs installed in the vicinity. The footage shows the armed assailants publicly robbing the person of his Fortuner car by brandishing a pistol and fleeing.

"During investigation, the police team gathered all information about the accused persons involved in these types of crimes and developed local intelligence and also deployed informers," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime).

"Specific inputs were received about wanted accused Saurabh and he was apprehended," said Yadav.

"During interrogation, Saurabh disclosed he had planned to take revenge from Rohit Chaudhary, who is a rival of gangster Prince Tewatia. He along with other gang members, Parkash, Bhanu, Hunny, Raka alias Rakesh made a plan to take revenge from Kunnal Bachha alias Takkal, who had attacked him with a blade on his face while he was in custody," said the Special CP.

They needed a car for execution of their plan and to hide from the clutches of law. As per the plan, Hunny Rawat arranged a stolen bike.

"On the intervening night of October 28-29, he along with Tewatia, Bhanu, Parkash and Hunny Rawat were present in a hotel at Gurgaon, where they drank alcohol," said Yadav.

"After that Saurabh along with Tewatia and Parkash moved out from the hotel on the stolen bike in search of a car and reached the Delhi Cantonment 24x7 store," said Yadav.

"Saurabh was driving the bike when Prince saw the Fortuner car. Prince and Parkash threatened the car driver with a pistol and fired. They robbed the key of the SUV from the driver and all three ran away with the SUV," said Yadav.

"After robbery, they parked the car in the Kakrola village area and hid themselves," the Special CP added.

