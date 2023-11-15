Delhi gasps for fresh air, AQI in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, Nov 15 The overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was at 386, in the "very poor" category on Wednesday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The Anand Vihar station was in the "severe" category with PM 10 at 401 and PM 2.5 at 304, under the "very poor" levels while the carbon monoxide (CO) was at 52 and the NO2 was at 78, in "satisfactory" levels, as per CPCB at 6 p.m.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 reached 315, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 at 153, in the "moderate" category, while the CO reached 65, or "satisfactory" and NO2 at 15, in the "good" category.

At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 279, in the "poor" category while PM 10 was at 167, or "moderate", while CO was also at 107, or "moderate".

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the "poor" category with PM 2.5 at 287 and PM 10 at 146, in the "moderate" category while the CO reached at 61, under "satisfactory" category.

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 was at 150, in the "moderate" category and PM 2.5 was at 88, under "satisfactory" category. However, the NO2 reached 121, under "moderate" levels, while CO was at 42, in "good" levels.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 327, under "very poor" category, while PM 10 reached 238, placing it under the "poor" category. The carbon monoxide reached 85, in "satisfactory" levels and NO2 was at 20, in the "good" category.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

