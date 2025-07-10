Delhi gets another 'Aarambh' Library in Malviya Nagar, L-G Saxena says aim to end 'exploitation' of students

New Delhi, July 10 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday inaugurated the second 'Aarambh' library, developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in Malviya Nagar.

According to the L-G's office, the library, designed to cater to students and aspirants in the national Capital, is equipped with modern facilities including Wi-Fi, air conditioning, power outlets at every seat, personal lockers, a cafeteria, and an inviting outdoor seating area.

The initiative follows a tragic incident in Rajender Nagar last year in which three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding at an underground library during heavy rainfall.

The July 2023 incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle prompted authorities to rethink student study spaces in the Capital. As a response, the government decided to repurpose underutilised DDA community centres into libraries. The first 'Aarambh' library was inaugurated in Rajender Nagar in January this year.

Speaking at the event, Saxena said, "You must have seen that a very tragic incident occurred in Rajender Nagar where three children lost their lives. They were studying in a basement. After that, it was decided that we would convert DDA's underutilised community centres into libraries. The first 'Aarambh' library was inaugurated in Rajender Nagar, and today, many children are studying there and are very satisfied."

Referring to the second library launched on Thursday, Saxena added, "We are inaugurating the second Aarambh library, and soon two more libraries will be launched. The aim is to provide a nice atmosphere for the students coming from different parts of the nation to study in the city. Delhi is the Capital of the nation, and hence we do not want the students to get exploited by giving too much fees for libraries."

He also noted the presence of a canteen at the facility, stating, "Several students have already been enrolled here and many will do the same in the coming days. There is also a canteen here, where students can get tea, snacks and food. I do believe that with this, the students get a fresh atmosphere and better facilities for studies."

Saxena further informed that the plan was to inaugurate six such libraries across the city, with two already operational and the remaining to follow soon.

Praising the development works, he lauded CM Gupta and said that a "wave of development" has swept through the Capital under the current BJP government.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta expressed her satisfaction and pride over the new project.

"This is a remarkable beginning. I believe a new chapter has been added to Delhi's history. Every day, new policies, new initiatives, and a better vision are being delivered to the people of Delhi. Our Lieutenant Governor is doing commendable work," she said.

Gupta also extended congratulations to all stakeholders involved in the library project.

"Through the DDA, Delhi is receiving beautiful gifts regularly. I congratulate everyone on the inauguration of this library," she added.

According to the L-G's office, the Aarambh libraries aim to provide every student with easy access to safe, secure, and quality study spaces, creating a nurturing environment for educational excellence and career growth.

